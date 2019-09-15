|
Carmen May Stewart
Palm Bay - Carmen May Stewart, age 88, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
She was born in Portland, Jamaica on April 30, 1931. She worked for most of her life as a Private Nurse.
Carmen is survived by her daughter and son in law Hellon (Leon) Thompson; grandsons, Ian and Scott; granddaughter Heather; great-grandson Jovon; great-granddaughters, Alexis and Summer and great-grandsons, Alexander and Andrew.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1PM at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay. Followed by a graveside at Eau Gallie Cemetery in Melbourne. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019