Huntersville - Carol Anne Hammill, 81, of Huntersville died October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William A. Hammill. Survivors include her son, Bill Hammill and wife Cam of Huntersville; daughter, Barbara Hammill of Navarre, FL; siblings, Bob and Bill Schermer; step-brother Craig Egbert; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She began her professional career as a chemist, became a full time mom and then went back to nursing school when the kids were grown. She was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed bridge with her friends a couple of times a week. She loved the crossword puzzle and watching Jeopardy and the kids often encouraged her to be on the show because it was rare for her to not know all the answers. She was a loving mother and wife and always enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
