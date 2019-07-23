Carol B. Steuart



Melbourne - Carol Bengston Steuart, age 92, a resident of Indian River Colony Club, Viera, FL, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Carol lived a wonderful life as a beautiful lady whom you liked and admired upon knowing her.



She began her journey through life as an early Christmas gift on December 18, 1926, to Pauline and Carl Bengston of Welsh and Swedish heritage. As a native of Portland, CT, Carol attended local schools and subsequently graduated from Northfield Private Girls School in MA in 1945. Carol trained at Middlesex School for Nursing, Middletown, CT, and subsequently served several years at Middlesex Hospital as a registered nurse.



Carol's life markedly changed on marrying Dick Steuart, a US Army officer, in 1952. While raising five children, Carol accompanied Dick to 11 duty stations Stateside and in Germany during the Cold War and later Okinawa. While at these Army stations Carol frequently volunteered her nursing skills. Carol's vigor and background served her well in adapting to the many challenges of an Army wife.



After Dick's Army retirement Carol and Dick joined Wycliffe Bible Translators in 1978 and as members and subsequently served in Cameroon, Africa. While in Africa Carol and daughter Margaret assisted native families during a severe drought period that included helping a Baka pygmy tribe and assisting at a leper clinic.



The Steuarts returned to the States and in 1981 returned to Africa to serve World Vision International in Mali. While serving in this Christian organization Carol used her nursing skills and also organized local church services. Dick and Carol later joined World Food Program and served in Sudan until the conflict of the Sudan civil war caused their departure and return to America.



Back in the States the Steuarts eventually settled in Munsonville, NH, where Carol served the local church as a prayer counselor and pump organist. In 1995 the Steuarts moved to Florida and settled in Viera, FL, where Carol continued to be active in their church as a prayer counselor and pianist.



Carol will be sadly missed by daughters, Julianne, Suzanne, Margaret and sons, Robert and Scott and her spouse, Dick for their treasured 67 years.



Carol left peacefully to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday, 07/30/19 from 5-7pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 US HWY 1 Rockledge, FL. The funeral will be on Wednesday, 07/31/19 at 10am at Prince of Peace Church, Viera, FL with interment to follow in Florida Memorial Gardens. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 23, 2019