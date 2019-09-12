|
Carol E Burns
Rockledge - Carol Elaine Burns (born Carol Elaine Drake) was born on November 1st, 1947 in Miami, Florida to the late James and Anna Victoria Baptiste-Drake. Her parents preceded her in death as well as two of her three siblings: James Drake, Jr. and Janice Kennerly.
Carol excelled in her studies while attending Dade County Public Schools. She met her high school sweetheart (LeRoy Arthur Lee Burns) while attending Miami Northwestern Sr. High School. After graduating, the couple married and put down roots in Detroit, Michigan. To this union, three beautiful children were born: Vicky, Shan and Ken.
Carol furthered her education by obtaining her BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) degree from University of Detroit/Mercy and served her patients as well as mentored other nurses for over thirty years at General Hospital. She was very active in her church as well as the Order of the Eastern Star.
After Carol retired, she and LeRoy returned to Florida to enjoy the rest of their lives together. They were married for almost fifty years until LeRoy preceded her in death in 2014.
Once her health started to decline in late 2018, Carol made the decision to leave Florida and move closer to her daughter and son in love in Arizona. She shared with all who would listen how she wished she had moved sooner. On August 31st, 2019, she passed away peacefully in her sleep with her oldest grandchild, Ashley, by her side.
Carol leaves to mourn her passing and carry on her legacy of love, her three children: Vicky Burns-Griffin, Shannon Burns-Tolbert (and her loving son in love, Elmond Tolbert) and Kenon Burns. Four granddaughters: Ashley, Alesia, Anntanesha and Amber Griffin. Her great-granddaughter: Amiyah McCullough. Her loving and dedicated brother, Edward Drake and a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Carol's life will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday (9/14) at the Zion Orthodox Primitive Baptist Church, Cocoa with burial to follow in Riverview Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share your memories of Carol or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerTitusville.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 12, 2019