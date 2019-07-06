|
Carol Jean Starkey
Merritt Island - Carol Jean Starkey, 69, Merritt Island, passed away on Friday, June 7th, after a long battle with cancer.
Jean was born on August 31, 1949, in Merritt Island. She attended Merritt Island High School and studied Anthropology and Sociology at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. She loved languages and spent a year at the University of Mexico City, where she learned fluent Spanish. As a graduation gift she attended Maxims in Paris and took classes at the Sorbonne University to improve her French. She was the recipient of a Rotary Fellowship and spent this postgraduate time in Johannesburg at the University of Witwatersrand studying Business. After that she spent time in Brussels, Belgium, learning Dutch and then Saarbruecken, Germany learning German. After her parents passed away she came back to Florida to take over the family business and started her successful real estate career. At the time of her passing Jean was licensed with BHHS The Property Place in Titusville having joined the REALTOR® Family over 40 years ago. She was awarded the REALTOR® Emeritus Status by the National Association of REALTORS. During her real estate career she had served the Association in many leadership roles, including serving as an elected Director, the Budget & Finance Committee, and the MLS Committee.
But her heart was with Rotary International, where she served as district governor and made many lifelong friends all over the world during her Rotary years. She was also involved with the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse. Her passions in life were entertaining, music, dancing, movies, food, and making Brevard County an even better place to live. She will be sorely missed by her daughters, church family, Rotary friends, realtor colleagues, and so many other friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Alexandra (Lexie) Bobinski and Carolyn (Carrie) Hollinger. Services will be held at Merritt Island Presbyterian Church, 600 S. Tropical Trail, Saturday July 6th at 1pm. Jean asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Rotary International: One Rotary Center 1560 Sherman Ave, Evanston IL 60201 https://www.rotary.org/en/donate
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 6, 2019