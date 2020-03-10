|
Carol Kay Harsell Friedman
Melbourne - Carol Kay Harsell Friedman, 78, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Carol, a longtime resident of Melbourne, FL was the cherished wife, best friend, partner in business and life of Bernard ("Bernie") David Friedman. She was the beloved mother of Darlene Joy Van Der Wal of Florida, John Martin Van Der Wal and Katie M. Van Der Wal of San Anselmo, CA, and Gary Friedman and Amrit Boochoon, of Lantana Florida. She was the adoring grandmother of Dennis John Van Der Wal, San Anselmo, CA; Aunt to Andrew Sinnott, Folsom, CA and Lori Sinnott Tilley, Folsom, CA; and many grandnieces and a grandnephew.
Carol was predeceased by her father, Ervan Harsell, Melbourne, FL; mother Bertha Murray Harsell, Melbourne, FL; sister, Joy Harsell Sinnott, San Jose, CA; and stepmother Betty Harsell of Melbourne, FL.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Carol grew-up in Linden, New Jersey and graduated from Linden High School. She later received an undergraduate degree and multiple master's degrees in early childhood education from Texas Women's University, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and Immaculate Heart College.
Carol, a talented dancer since age 3, successfully auditioned for Radio City Music Hall's legendary Rockettes. Her love of dance and education culminated in her life's passion, when she launched a dance class for pre-school children, the American Academy of Dance.
Shortly afterwards Carol met the love of her life, Bernie Friedman, the two leveraged Bernie's franchise acumen and Carol's dance academy and founded Kinderdance International which they operated out of Melbourne for over 20 years. Together the couple grew the business to over 100 franchises worldwide, reaching thousands of little dancers.
A Mass, followed by a reception, will be held for her at Rockledge Memorial Gardens, 5950 South US 1, Rockledge, FL 32955 on March 14, 2020 at 10 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020