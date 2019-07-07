|
|
Carol S. Guity
Cocoa - Carol, 57, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was born January 1 in Honduras. She was preceded in death by her mother Maria, and her siblings, Ricardo, Thelma, Patrick and Bernice. Her father, Ricardo Guity, Sr., passed away June 3, 2014. Carol is survived by her husband JR, her 3 children, Lizette (Siddie), Victor, and Michael (Estelle), and her grandchildren.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, located at 1136 Seminole Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 7, 2019