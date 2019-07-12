|
|
Carol Winston (C.W.) Goude
Miami - Carol Winston (C.W.) Goude age 85 went to be with the LORD on June 30,2019. He was surrounded by loved ones. Born August 9,1933 to Mr.& Mrs.Norton Goude in Conway South Carolina. He was of the Episcopal faith and a Deacon of the church. As a young adult the family moved to Miami Florida in 1953.He attended Miami Edison High School and was a star athlete. After graduation he went to work for FPL. He retired 35 years later, As a working supervisor.
His hobbies were watching football ,hunting,playing pool and spending time with his children and grand children. He is survived by one sister Shirley Kerchmair of Melbourne Florida. 5 children Cynthia (Gene)Cross of Arcadia Florida. Butch(Kim) Goude of West Melbourne Florida.Pam(Brian) Hembree of Arcadia Florida. Gina (Tom) Michener of Arcadia Florida.
Linda(Billie) Goude of Orlando Florida. Grandchildren Mike Cross,Shawn and Brandon Goude Jason Hembree Bobbie L. Davis Shannon Melcher Brandi Pettit and Meya Goude. Great grandchildren are Ryland and Lanie Goude, Cole,Tyler and Mason Goude. Emma and Gracie Hyde, Megan and Guage Melcher, Hunter Pettit, Stephanie,Dane,Micah,Jacob Addison Hembree. Victoria Slaggy,Tony LaLonde, Michaela Cross,Michael Cross and Lindsay Carter. Great Great Grandchildren Emery and Tucker Brantley, Isaiah and Uriah Carter. Nieces Terri and Kelly Smith, Debbie Hagan. Nephews John Fletcher and David Hagan and many friends.
Preceded in death by both parents his beloved wife Linda Goude, sister Dixie Higgins grandson Joshua Lee Hembree granddaughter Michele Cross and Grandson Gary Cross.
In Lieu of Flowers please donate to a in his name! There will be a private service for immediate family only.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 12, 2019