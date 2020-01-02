Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Carole Smithson
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Carole J. Smithson

Carole J. Smithson Obituary
Carole J. Smithson

Gulf Stream - Carole J. Smithson, 84, of Gulf Stream, FL and formerly of Merritt Island, FL passed away on December 29, 2019. Mrs. Smithson was predeceased by her husband Marvin L. Smithson in 2010 and son Jon Smithson in 2017.

She is survived by her son Mark Smithson of Canaveral Groves, FL; her daughter Karen Henderson of Viera, FL; daughter Cheryl Forman of Gulf Stream, FL; 5 granddaughters Amanda, Shannon, Lillian, Katherine, and Stella, and 1 grandson, Eric. Carole spent her career working at the Kennedy Space Center and enjoyed golfing and traveling in her retirement years. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church of Merritt Island.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2PM at the LORNE & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 745 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33483. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
