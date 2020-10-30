Carole Robbins Hamper
Melbourne, FL - Carole Robbins Hamper, 77, was born in Marion, OH and passed away on October 27, 2020 in Melbourne, FL.
Carole, a Registered Nurse, is survived by her 3 children, Robin (Ron) Isacco, Michael (Kim) Hamper and Christopher Ray (Ruth) Hamper. At the time of her death, Carole had four grandsons, one granddaughter and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by a sister, Sue Duncan.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents Ray & Betty Robbins, brother, Dave Robbins and daughter, Christine.
Visitation will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Thursday, November 5, from 12:00 to 1:00 with a Funeral Mass to follow at 1:00.
Memorial contributions may be made to KLS Foundation https://klsfoundation.org
