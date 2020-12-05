1/
Caroline Quinn
1930 - 2020
Caroline Quinn

Melbourne - Mary Caroline Quinn, 90, beloved mother and best friend, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Caroline was born in Portland, Oregon on September 2, 1930 to the late Joseph and Marguerite Lochner Gersch.

She is survived by her son, John Burgmeier III (Beth), daughters Julie Schueler (Steve) and Connie Burgmeier, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Caroline will be laid to rest next to her dearly departed husband in Arlington National Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions for breast cancer research can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 1309 North Flagler Drive, 5th Floor, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Arrangements By Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 321-632-1350.

Condolences at www.afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
