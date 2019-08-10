|
Carolyn Bunn Kenaston
Rockledge - Carolyn Bunn Kenaston, 93, died peacefully after a long illness on July 11, 2019. Carolyn, long-time resident of Rockledge, beloved wife of Dr. Tom Kenaston Jr. (deceased), is survived by their three children: Alicia, Tom (wife Sue) and Walter; and grandson Tomas, as well as by her 'adopted' son Robin Honeywell. Carolyn was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. She met Tom, the love of her life, while pursuing a Master's degree in Biology at Duke University. Carolyn was a person of many interests and followed them avidly. Her living room was always full of magazines of all varieties giving her access to information about archaeology, current affairs, wildflowers, animals, health and travel. She was a life long sheller, avidly walking the beach for a glimpse of her next treasure and knowing the name of every shell she found. She also loved birds and planted many varieties of plants in her garden to entice her feathered friends to drop in for a visit. She enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes. She loved hosting friends and family and sharing her home and culinary skills with them all. She read constantly and enjoyed discussing plots and authors and sharing her favorites with friends.
She was a long time volunteer giving of her time and energy to the Brevard Museum, the Cocoa library, the Medical Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, Duke Alumni; she taught Sunday School, and supported others as need arose. She loved to meet new people and often "collected" and befriended them for life. Her Christmas card list was extensive as she kept in touch with so many of her life-long friends and family members. She was a scientist and a scholar but left professional pursuits to marry and support her husband and raise their children. She was a loving and cherished daughter, wife and mother. And she also managed her hardest task - keeping all of her kids and her husband in line, healthy and independent. She was the core of our family. She will be sorely missed by all. We will celebrate her life on August 17, 2019, 2 pm at Rockledge Presbyterian Church located at 921 Rockledge Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955. In lieu of flowers, please support the Brevard Humane Society 1020 Cox Road, Cocoa, FL 32926 (https://brevardhumanesociety.) and VITAS Hospice (http://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate.) Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 321-724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
