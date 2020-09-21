1/
Carolyn (Rainwater) Cromer
Carolyn Cromer (Rainwater)

Merritt Island - Carolyn Cromer (Rainwater) passed away at the age of 85 on September 20, 2020. Born in Lake Wales, Florida she came to Brevard County in 1963 from Sunnyvale, California. She started working for Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in 1960 as a Test Base Material Control and Investigator.

She enjoyed Merritt Island High School sports and even was voted #1 fan for many years.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Keith Rainwater and daughter in law Cherri Clinton.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial. Graveside service will be held on Thursday at Florida Memorial Gardens at 10:00am.




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
3216368943
