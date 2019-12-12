|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Carolyn E. Adams
10/23/46 - 12/12/2003
Mom,
16 years have somehow gone since you went to your forever home. Our hearts still ache and we miss your face. Just knowing that your love is here, alive and well our hearts endear. Seems like only days that Dad joined you and we know your love is born anew. Hold each other and embrace the doves as we down here celebrate your love. We can't wait for the day we meet again and our circle becomes whole again.
Love and miss you Mom and Dad!
Forever and Always,
Cindy & Awa
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Dec. 12, 2019