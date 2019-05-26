Carolyn L. Zehr



Cocoa Beach - Carolyn L. Zehr, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born in Hickman, Kentucky and moved to Cocoa Beach in 1958 from St Louis, MO.



Carolyn was a life-long musician, having received a bachelor's degree in music from Lambuth College, teaching piano and voice lessons, serving as organist/choir director at the Cocoa Beach Community Church, Our Saviour's Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection of Cocoa Beach, and Riverside Presbyterian Church, and performing in music ensembles providing entertainment at parties, charity events, and area nursing homes. She also enjoyed traveling, swimming with the Cocoa Beach Polar Bear Club, playing bridge, reading library books, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Besides music, she loved her family, friends and her cats.



She is survived by her daughter, Nora (Mark) Allen and her son, Henry (Jean) Zehr; four grandchildren, Chad, Christopher, Rebecca, and Nicholas; and six great-grandchildren, Blake, Collin, Cooper, Emma, William, and Anna. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Robert G. Zehr and parents Walter and Marguerite Luten.



A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Saviour's Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach on June 7, 2019 at 10:30am followed by interment in the Our Saviour's Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Brevard Humane Society or the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Saviour's Church. You may sign Carolyn's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary