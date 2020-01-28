|
Carolyn M. Dion
Cape Canaveral - Carolyn M. Dion passed from this life Saturday, January 25, 2020 She is survived by her husband Albert Dion, son James Concannon Sr., daughter in law Ann Concannon grandsons Jason Gardiner, and Thomas Concannon Jr. She also leaves behind granddaughters Foster Concannon, Mary Concannon Jones, Kayla Watkins and Sheila Watkins. Carolyn is also survived by seven great grandchildren. A Memorial service for Carolyn will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Merritt Island Elks lodge. You may sign Carolyn's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020