Carolyn Schenck Page
Viera - Carolyn Schenck Page, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home in Viera, Florida with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer.
Carolyn's spirit is carried on by her two children, Mark Page of Merritt Island, Florida, Caryn Keene of Milton, Georgia, her daughter-in-law, Lisa Page, son-in-law, David Keene and six grandchildren, Kathryn Page, Matthew Page, Samantha Page, Connor Keene, Clay Keene and Caroline Keene.
Carolyn was born on August 5, 1938, in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolyn (aka Nana) is reunited with her parents, Beulah and Douglas Schenck and siblings, Joesph Schenck, James Schenck and Ruth Schenck Rufty of Salisbury, North Carolina. She enjoyed her job at Boeing for many years. After retiring, she enjoyed her friends in her retirement community and spending time with her family.
Thank goodness for modern technology! As her cancer progressed, it was comforting for her to connect with her grandchildren through texting and Facetime. She would say, "It feels like I'm really there."
Carolyn loved cardinals, pelicans and lighthouses. When you see one, think of her and smile knowing she is with God and her family and free of pain. Her favorite saying was, "Let go and Let God handle it."
In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please consider making a donation to Hospice of St. Francis in her name, at https://www.hospiceofstfrancis.com/donate
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019