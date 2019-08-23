Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Melbourne, FL - Carolyn Tyler, 81, of Melbourne, FL was born in Old Fort, North Carolina and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Palm Bay. She was a retired Accountant and Office Manager and a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne where she was very active in Salt & Light Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her husband, Dale; a daughter, Melissa (Curtis) Meador; stepsons, Matt (Karen) & Vince (Susan) Tyler; stepdaughter, Daelyn (Dale) Dillahunty; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and a brother, Ron (Brenda) Calloway.

Carolyn will be remembered for caring for others, her sweet spirit and hospitality to all she met.

Calling hours will be in the Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 25th from 3pm until 5pm with a service to follow at 5pm.

Donations in her memory may be made to WCIF (Where Christ Is First) Radio Station, c/o First Baptist Church of Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne FL 32904. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 23, 2019
