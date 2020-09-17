Carolyn Warden Justice



Melbourne, FL - Mary Carolyn Warden Justice, 86, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born February 15, 1934 in Barboursville, WV. Carolyn graduated Huntington College of Business where she met and married the love of her life, Jim Justice from Williamson, WV May 30, 1956.



Carolyn is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Edna Tallman Warden and four older brothers, Walter, Joseph, James, and William.



Family held first place in her heart. Carolyn is survived by her husband Jim and her two sons and daughters-in-love: David and Margaret Lee with daughters Karleen and Gene, Chuck and Shannon with children Brent and Mariah. She has one great grandson, Jonah.



Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and hundreds of cousins.



Carolyn retired after 20 years working in the Palm Bay High School library - the perfect job considering her love of books and reading.



Carolyn accepted Jesus as her personal Savior at age nine and has always been active in church. She was a faithful servant in the library at First Baptist of Melbourne. A life-long learner, her day was not complete until she had worked all the puzzles in the newspaper!



Visitation with the family will be Saturday September 26th from 12pm to 1pm in the First Baptist Church of Melbourne with a memorial service at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Melbourne library.









