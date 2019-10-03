|
|
Carolyn Whitehurst
Titusville - Carolyn Ann Whitehurst, 87, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Robersonville, NC. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She worked for Belk Lindsey after raising her children.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, daughters Valerie Kuliberda and Merirae Tackett, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son David, daughter Lynn, grandchildren Corey Barnes and Glenn Whitehurst and sister Harriett Van Nortwick.
A memorial service will be held 4 pm, with a visitation beginning at 3 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at North Brevard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Francis in Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 3, 2019