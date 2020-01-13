|
Carrie Lutz
Titusville - Carrie R. Lutz, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born March, 29, 1925, in Logan, WV, she was the only daughter of S.H. and Chattie Mullins Clark. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Lutz, and her seven brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie E. Lutz, and grandson, James Clark Vogler, both of Titusville. She will her interred with her husband at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville, FL. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Services in care by North Brevard Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020