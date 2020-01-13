Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Lutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Lutz Obituary
Carrie Lutz

Titusville - Carrie R. Lutz, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born March, 29, 1925, in Logan, WV, she was the only daughter of S.H. and Chattie Mullins Clark. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Lutz, and her seven brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie E. Lutz, and grandson, James Clark Vogler, both of Titusville. She will her interred with her husband at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville, FL. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Services in care by North Brevard Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -