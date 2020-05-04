Carroll S. Greenlaw
Carroll S. Greenlaw

Melbourne - Carroll S. Greenlaw, age 84, of Melbourne, FL passed away gracefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home with his wife, Tetsuko, by his side. Carroll was born in Solon, ME and came to Brevard County in 1981. After he retired from 24 and ½ years in the U.S. Air Force, Carroll worked as a communications construction engineer with Harris and Mantech Corporation.

He is survived by his wife, Tetsuko Greenlaw; son, Dennis Greenlaw (Alisa); daughters, Lina Beasy (Bret) and Patricia Girard (Paul); grandsons, Tyler Girard and Corey Beasy; granddaughters, Alexis Girard and Sienna Greenlaw.

Carroll was proud of his career with the U.S. Air Force and his service during the Vietnam War. He met the love of his life, Tetsuko, in Okinawa, Japan. They were married for 59 years. Carroll's military career took his family across the globe to countries such as Japan, Germany, and Turkey. His love for his wife, children, and grandchildren as well as his wonderful sense of humor created a lifetime of memories for his family. He will be in our hearts forever.

A private family service will be held May 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial. A Graveside service with military honors will be held at a future date.




Published in FloridaToday from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
