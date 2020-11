Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Catherine's life story with friends and family

Share Catherine's life story with friends and family

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Frey



Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Frey, 87, will be memorialized at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge, Florida on Friday, November 27, with visitation from 9:30-10:00, service at 10:00 and inurnment immediately following. Father Porter Taylor, St. David's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Cocoa Beach, will preside. Visit the following link for more information:



https:www.facebook.com/events/346222080010718









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store