Catherine Fisher
1924 - 2020
Catherine Fisher

Titusville - Catherine (Kay) Hopkins Fischer of Titusville, Florida died August 7, 2020. She was 96. A funeral mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church will be held on August 26th, 2020 at 10 AM. Her husband George K Fischer and grandson Andrew J. Fischer pre-deceased in 2009 and 2007 respectively. She leaves behind four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and one greatest grandchild along with many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was born on July 12, 1924 and raised in Brooklyn, as the youngest of 3 daughters, living an idyllic childhood with lots of colorful relatives from her parent's Irish heritage. As a young adult, in her 20s she lived and worked in NYC all over Manhattan and settled in Bay Shore with her husband, George. After moving around following her husband's career in Engineering she and her family settled in Titusville, Florida near NASA, with a time spent (1979-1983) in Cleveland Ohio, again a career move to Louis Research Center. She loved opera and was an avid baseball fan beginning with the Brooklyn Dodgers, to the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays. A big part of her life was playing bridge throughout her years. It was very much her community which she loved and fed into her sharp, smart and witty self. She was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Teresa Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa Catholic School. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
