Catherine McCarthy
Indialantic, Fl - Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Fitzgerald McCarthy, 92, a Daddy's girl, lifelong twin, loving wife, joyful mother, and faithful parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus Church, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, July 26th. Mrs. McCarthy was a resident of Indialantic for 48 years.
Survivors include her son, John Joseph McCarthy; daughters, Kathleen Jolly and Sheila Sieusankar; as well as eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, including, Sheila Hipp, Kayden Renea Hipp, and Kyler Dan Hip.
Calling hours are 5 to 7pm, Sunday, August 1st, at Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne. A Mass will be celebrated at 1pm Monday, at the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Indialantic with internment to follow at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge. Afterwards, there will be an informal gathering at Friendly's on Eau Gallie Blvd (one of Kitty's favorite restaurants). For a glimpse into her wonderful life, visit https://brownliemaxwell.com/obituaries/
.