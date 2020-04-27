|
|
Cathy Browne
Catherine Irene Browne, 93, died April 25, 2020 at Addington Place in Titusville. Cathy was born in Wayne County West Virginia. She came to Titusville in the 1950s. She is a member of Temple Baptist Church and active in the Prime-Timers. She loved bowling and bowled until she was 80.
Cathy was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Lakin, her son Ron Lakin and her second husband Robert Browne. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Linda Lakin of Titusville, her grandchildren Monica (Russ) Townley, Erica (Aubrey) Pitts, Leah Maureen Thompson, Michael Lakin, Rodd (Jessica) Weber and many great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be at North Brevard FH Thursday evening from 6-8pm limited to groups of 10 at a time. A graveside service will be celebrated at 10am Friday May 1, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020