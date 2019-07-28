|
|
Cathy Dianne Connell
Satellite Beach - Cathy Dianne Connell passed away on July 24th at her home. Cathy was born in Alabama in 1961, the 4th of 5 children. Growing up in Merritt Island, she graduated from Merritt Island High School in 1980. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Eberle; son, Steven, mother Juanita, sisters Donna, Debbie and Amy; and 2 grandchildren.
Cathy was a sailor in her younger years, having owned 4 sailboats. Her colorful stories from good times on the water were numerous.
It was Cathy's ease in conversation and her entertaining sense of humor that kept all who knew her laughing and smiling over the years. Along with Mike, she turned her home into a tropical staycation filled with art and color and the 2 labs floating around in the pool. Life was a sweet and simple, filled with joy.
Cathy will be remembered as a beautiful, energetic, and loving lady who will surely be missed by all who knew her.
We will celebrate Cathy's life on Sunday, August 4th from 2-5 p.m. at Pelican Beach Park main pavilion in Satellite Beach. Final arrangements are being handled by Island Cremations & Funeral Home in Merritt Island.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019