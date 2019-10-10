|
|
Celia Nancy Brewster
Titusville - Celia "Cel" Nancy Brewster, 82, passed away on October 6, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. She was born on August 23, 1937 in Jonesville, Virginia to Jacob and Emily Poteet.
Cel grew up in Jonesville and, upon graduating from Pennington High School in 1956, moved to Maryland as a nanny for a short time period. She then relocated to Florida, where she met and married Bill Brewster in 1962 in Titusville. They were married 54 years before Bill passed away in 2017.
Cel is survived by her daughters Alicia and Vicki and son-in-law Ric, her sister Jean and brother-in-law Steve, her brother Tony and sister-in-law Marilyn, her grandchildren Austin, Lauren, Cailin, Emily, Trenton and Caden, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Cel was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Cecil, Ray and Garland, brother-in-law Robert, and sister-in-law Alice.
Cel worked at Belk's when her children were young and later enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. She volunteered for WIC, was part of the Red Hat Ladies, and had many friends. She was loved by all, was a true friend, and did not know a stranger.
A visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 2400 S. Washington Avenue in Titusville on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service immediately thereafter. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at 2116 Garden Street in Titusville.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages at www.newcomertitusville.com<http://www.newcomertitusville.com/>.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019