Celia Zachowicz
Merritt Island - Celia Zachowicz left her earthly life peacefully on March 6, 2020 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 42 years, Casimer, her sister, and her brother. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Rose Marie (Bud) Crandall, sons Steven (Ginny) Zachowicz, and Michael Zachowicz, grandchildren Brandon (Brittany) Zachowicz, Tiffany Zachowicz, great-grandchildren Xavier and Alexa, nieces, nephews, and many friends. A native of Buffalo, New York, Celia was a loving homemaker, caregiver to her parents, and fully enjoyed fun, laughter, and polka dancing. At the age of 81, Celia took her first airplane flight to relocate to Florida, very happily sharing in the lives of her family there until her death. She enjoyed making new friends as a resident of Westminister Asbury, and later participating in many activities and musical happy hours at Solaris Long Term Care Facility. The memory of her sweet and gentle spirit will always remain in us who were blessed to have her in our lives. The family gratefully thanks the staff of Solaris and Vitas Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother Celia. Funeral and burial were in Buffalo.
