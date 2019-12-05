Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hollywood Cemetery
Orange City., FL
View Map
Charles Benarr Evers


1937 - 2019
DeLand - Charles Benarr Evers, 82 of DeLand passed away November 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Mulberry, Florida on September 17, 1937 to parents Aenon and Ruby Evers. He graduated Melbourne High, and then went on to proudly serve as the payroll clerk on the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier in the United States Navy. He worked many years with his father and brothers at the Badcock Furniture Business. After Badcock, he worked for General Development Corporation for many years and finished his working career at the Brevard County Engineering Department. He was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church and his hobbies included fishing, hunting and entertaining guests. He retired to Lake Marion where lived out his dreams of spending his days fishing and spending time with friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Evers; and two of his brothers Allen and Fred. Surviving family members include sons Wayne Evers of Orange City, FL and Kevin Evers of Ranchester, WY; daughter Debbie Evers of DeLand, FL; brother Edgar Evers of West Coast, FL; sister Suzanna Rucks of Okeechobee, FL along with 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with family receiving friends from 10 - 11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Orange City. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
