Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
Melbourne, FL
View Map
1942 - 2020
Melbourne - Charles "Chuck" Duldulao Castro, age 77, Melbourne, FL., formerly of Riverside, OH, was called to his eternal rest on January 21, 2020. Chuck was born July 11, 1942 in Aparri, Cagayan, Philippines. After serving in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the US Air Force Reserves, and the Illinois Air National Guard, Chuck continued to serve his country as a DoD civilian employee at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH. Chuck served his community as a vast and loyal supporter of many Filipino and Asian organizations, including AAPI (WPAFB), the Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton, AAC, NaFFAA, SFACEF, and FAABCO (Melbourne, FL). He is preceded by parents Manuel and Juliana, and brothers Albert and Alfredo. He is survived by wife of 49 years, Lourdes, daughters Carla, Lorrie (Kenny), Cheryl, and grandson Nicholas. He is also survived by sister-in-law Nene Castro, niece Josie (Eric), and nephew Jorge. Celebration of Life will be held 4-5 pm on Friday, January 31 at Beach Funeral Home, Melbourne. Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 pm on Saturday, February 1 at Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
