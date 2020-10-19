1/1
Charles D. Ragland
Charles D. Ragland

Cocoa Beach - Charlie was born in Houston, Texas on July 27, 1941 and passed away in Cocoa Beach on October 16, 2020. Cocoa Beach has lost a true icon! Charlie died suddenly and peacefully in his sleep on October 16, 2020 after months of fighting health issues.

Charlie came to Cocoa Beach in 1969 as Vice President of Piccadilly Cafeterias - where he opened the Piccadilly Cafeteria in Merritt Square Mall and when he first met Rusty Fischer of Bernard's Surf. Charlie move to Brevard County in 1971 when he went to work for Rusty and Bernard's Surf. This was the start of a long and wonderful partnership! He was General Manager / Partner and he truly impacted the Rusty's organization - first at Bernard's Surf and later at Rusty's at the Port - until his retirement in 2006.

He was honored with the appointment as Interim Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner in May 2008 to 2009. He was able to make a difference in his short time in office.

To his last days, Charlie's heart was always with the Fischer Family and the Rusty's Family. Thank you for always keeping him as "part of the family."

Charlie and his wife, Nancy, spent the last few years traveling around this beautiful country in their motorhome, making some wonderful memories.

Left behind to mourn his passing are Nancy, his wife of 35 years, his son, Dwayne, his daughter, Beverly (Steve) and his 2 special kitties, Lilly and Gracie. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 nephews, a niece and his brother-in-law.

Also left behind are his Challenger RV Family, his Yankee RV Tours Family, and many, many friends and acquaintances in Brevard County. Charlie was known and loved by everyone he met! Charlie "never met a stranger, only friends he hadn't met yet."

Charlie, I don't know how I will go on without you. You were my love, my friend, my traveling buddy … you took such good care of me and spoiled me terribly. My only consolation is that you are now at peace with the Lord and no longer suffering. Rest in Peace, my Love … Nancy

Special thanks to everyone for their calls, cards, emails, texts and Facebook postings/ tributes during this difficult time. I only hope Charlie knew just how much he was loved.

There will be no services/ arrangements at this time - plans will be made when it's safe to travel and gather. Please - no flowers! If you'd like to do something in Charlie's memory, please make donations to the SPCA of Brevard, 6035 Sisson Road, Titusville, FL. 32780. You may sign Charlie's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
