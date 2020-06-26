Charles David Doyle Jr.
Charles David Doyle, Jr.

Melbourne - Charles David Doyle Jr. departed this life suddenly on June 23, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center. He was born in Antigua, West Indies on April 28,1967 while his Dad was working Down Range in the space Program. At the age of one, his parents brought him to the United States.

Charles was a graduate of Melbourne High School. He received his Associate of Arts Degree from Brevard Community College, and attended the University of Central Florida. He worked as a food service clerk.

Charles enjoyed travelling, and all things "Star Trek". He also loved his lap-top computer and was an avid collector of comic books. Above all, Charles loved the Lord and served as President of his parish's Acolyte Guild for many years. He worked with many young people, and received numerous awards.

Charles David Doyle was pre-deceased by his Father, Charles David Doyle Sr., and is survived by his Mother,,Judith de Freitas Doyle; Sisters : Doris Doyle Corbett (Tallahassee, Fl), Therisita R. Doyle; Aunts:Teren David (Jacob), Dorothea Brown,Vivian Roberts (Rupert), Carolyn Gonsalves Roberts (Phil),Jennifer Gonsalves; Uncles: Ernest de Freitas, Phil de Freitas (Georgina), Whitson Gonsalves (Camelita) - all of Canada and England. -- along with numerous cousins in England, Antigua, and the United States. Also Godmother, Ethelyn de Freitas (New York).

On Thursday, July 2, a viewing will be held at Brownlie- Maxwell Funeral Home at 1010 Palmetto Ave., Melbourne, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., followed by a Funeral Mass on Friday, July 3,at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 1000 Jersey Lane, N. E. Palm Bay( Off Port Malabar Blvd.) The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in Charles's memory.

The family expresses its sincere thanks to the staff at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

www.brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
