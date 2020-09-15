Charles Eugene Estes



Charles Eugene Estes, 78, passed away on August 18, 2020 at Rockledge Hospital, after enduring a difficult battle with Covid-19. He was born in Mooreville, Mississippi on May 22, 1942 to Holder Cecil Estes and Mary Ruth Brooks Estes. He grew up on a farm in Eggville, Mississippi with his three siblings. He graduated from Mooreville High School in 1959, attended Itawamba Jr. College, and Mississippi State University where he graduated in 1964 with triple majors in Insurance, Law, and Accounting. He had a long and rewarding career in the Insurance Industry and served as President of several companies, served on many boards, and had numerous articles published in various trade magazines. He was in the Air Force and Air National Guard where he proudly served his country for 15 years, including a tour of duty during the "Pueblo Crisis". He retired in 2010, however, remained active in the business community.



Charles was beloved by the community of High Point in Cocoa, FL where he lived for the past 10 years. Many have said he "never met a stranger". He attended Calvary Chapel, Merritt Island where he attended men's bible studies and church services on Wednesday and Sunday. He enjoyed helping those around him, often visiting, laboring, and organizing for those who needed a friend or help.



Charles had a huge heart and dearly loved every member of his large blended family. He spent the last 28 years of his life loving and serving his wife Linda Jane Estes. They worked hard and spent every extra minute they had together enjoying their community, helping those in need, boating, fishing, traveling with family, football, and enjoying the company of their hilarious Husky dog family Zorro, Dakota, Pearl, and the infamous Kenai Estes!



Charles was a father-figure to all teaching right from wrong, the importance of honesty and family. He always made efforts to affirm we knew our roots and spent time with relatives. He faithfully invested time attending special events for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He never hesitated to let each of us know how proud he was of the accomplishments made over the years. He always had time to talk, mentor, and navigate the issues of life. He would always remain calm and say, "It will be fine, we will get through it". Charles had a loving and encouraging smile that penetrated anyone around him.



We wish we had more time to talk, more meals to eat, more trips to take, more time on the boat, and more fish to catch, more football to watch with our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend "Charlie". Until we can be together again, we will be thankful for the memories of the life spent with us and most of all that he is with our beloved Savior and Father in heaven. May his soul be at rest and peace for eternity.



Charles is survived by his loving wife Linda Jane Holliday Estes, daughters Melissa Paquette, Brooke Forte (Frank), Jennie McCown (Scott), Angela McKinney (Joe Reyes); sons Brandon Estes (Angela), Justin Estes (Arlin), Joshua Estes; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Brenda Spearmen (Jimmy); brothers Cecil Estes (Bonnie) and Jimmie Estes (Kaye); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Linda and family will host a Celebration of Life Ceremony at Calvary Chapel Church of Merritt Island, 3500 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, Fl. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Chapel Merritt Island Benevolent Fund.









