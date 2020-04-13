Services
Charles F. Guyer, Jr.

Charles "Buzz" Guyer Jr. passed away on March 31st at home with his family by his side. He was 81 years old. He is survived by his wife Randi, daughter Lindsay and her husband Ignacio, sons Charles F. Guyer III, Brett, and Christian, his sister Nancy, and brother Bill, 7 grandchildren, other extended family, and many friends.

Buzz retired as a Lieutenant from Brighton Police Department in New York. After moving to Florida, he continued his career at Melbourne Police Department as a Training Coordinator and Crime Analyst for 20 more years before retiring.

Family first, sailing second. Per his wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the ocean. No services planned at this time.

"Live your life in such a way that when you leave it, earth will cry and heaven will smile."
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
