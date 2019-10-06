|
|
Charles Gillooley
Titusville - Charles "Hank" Raymond Gillooley, 86, passed away at home on September 28, 2019. Hank was born in Mulberry, Florida to the late James Francis and Aimee Henderson Gillooley on July 9, 1933. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. He also was a technician for the Kennedy Space Center. He and his wife Hazel are members at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Mims. Hank enjoyed being around his family and all those he loved. He will be dearly missed. Charles was survived by his wife Hazel; Son, Jimmy Gillooley (Vic); Daughter, Wendy Vento; Son, David Lewis (Nicole); Son, Scott Minnick (Valerie); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Mims on October 10th at 11 AM and a graveside will follow at 2:30 PM at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Please leave your condolences at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 6, 2019