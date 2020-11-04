Charles H.E. "Chuck" Batchelor
North Palm Beach - Charles H. E. "Chuck" Batchelor, 83 of North Palm Beach, Florida, unexpectedly passed away on October 29, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Chuck, is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; 3 children, Cheri Fayed (Wes), Kevin Batchelor (Angie), Shawn Batchelor (Donna); 2 step-children, Dale Pinder (Lynette), Karen Sendler (Robert); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and predeceased by son Steven and step-son Rick. Chuck was a Vietnam veteran, serving 21 years in the US Air Force, before spending the next 23 years at Pratt Whitney. Chuck travelled the world; spent as much time as he could on and in the water; loved the time spent with his sons supporting their motor cross competitions; could fix anything; would help everyone and always had a smile on his face. A celebration of his life will be held at Howard Funeral Home beginning at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Online Condolences may be made at www.howard-quattlebaum.com