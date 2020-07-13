Charles Mcfarland
Merritt Island - Charles Mcfarland, 85, of Merritt Island, FL passed away July 8th 2020. He was born 15th of August 1934 in Indianapolis, IN. He moved to the Space Coast in 1966 and spent 32 years working at Kennedy Space Center from the Apollo program to the shuttle. He was a Crew Chief in the Air Force where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Flaherty. He is preceeded in death by his father Spencer Clifton McFarland, mother mattie Martin-McFarland, siblings Harry, Frank, Gladys, Ralph and Paul. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Charles Jr., David, Michele, and John. Grand children Iain and Corey McFarland. Steven and Jennifer Koralewicz. Great Granddaughter Coral Ann McFarland. En lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation
of Florida at the request of the family. The family will be holding a small private celebration of life.