|
|
Charles R. Kuhn
Melbourne - Charles R. Kuhn, better known as Chuck, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at age 91. He lived in Palm Shores, FL (14 yrs) and, Cocoa Beach, FL (57 yrs) Beloved father of Christine Kuhn, Cathy (John) Swatek and Charlie Kuhn; grandfather of Alex, Sofia and Alana; Uncle of Nancy, Joyce, John and Barbara; brother of Marian Kendzior and Mae Skarupa (deceased).
Born on October 8, 1927 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. Chuck grew up in the family business, Amoco Service Station. He started there as a teen, changing 100-pound tires. And he joked that he only weighed 100 pounds at the time. He graduated in 1946 at St Vincent's High School and attended St Vincent's Seminary. In 1955, Chuck completed a two-year tour of duty with the United States Army in Germany. After which, he moved to Florida, continued his education, in accounting and developed a successful career in finance and management working for Rockwell International and retiring from Martin Marietta in 1989. He was very active in National Association of Accountants, Our Savior Church, Meals on Wheels, Knights of Columbus, Ballroom Dancing and his family.
A funeral mass will be held at the Church of Our Saviors, Cocoa Beach on October 12 at 1pm. Following mass, Military Honors in the church Memorial Garden with a reception to celebrate his life, deep faith and love of family and friends. Contribution can be made to support those organizations he committed time or who committed time to him: "Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, Inc.", "Aging Matters in Brevard, Meals on Wheels" or "Hospice of St. Frances Foundation". You may sign Mr. Kuhn's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019