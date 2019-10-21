Services
Rockledge - Charles Ruda Jones, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Charles was born on May 7, 1956 in Leesburg, FL. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4 Church Street, Cocoa, FL. Interment will be at the Church in the Garth. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
