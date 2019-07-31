|
|
Charles Spohn
Melbourne, FL - Charles Spohn, 92, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019. He was a Presbyterian, a veteran of the US Army in WW II, attended Florida State University, and worked as a PGA Golf Instructor in Cleveland. Upon moving to Melbourne in 1958 he became an artist reviving the Art Works on Highland Ave in Eau Gallie and was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Lindhurst, OH and member of the Beach Masonic Lodge.
He met and married his wife 61 years Gerrie, who survives him along with his brother Robert. Visitation hour will be 4pm - 5pm Saturday August 2nd with a Masonic Service at 5pm in the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Chapel. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 31, 2019