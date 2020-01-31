|
Charles Tornabene
Rockledge - Charles, age 97, died January 15, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Rockledge; he was born October 4, 1922 in McDonald, PA to Calogero and Josephine Tornabene. He attended Waynesburg College, in Waynesburg, PA and Mercer University in Macon, GA. While serving in the Navy he was stationed at the Banana River Naval Air Station where he met his wife of nearly 70 years, Jean, who was working there at the time. They lived in Waynesburg and Macon while he completed college; both were determined to return to Rockledge to live and in August, 1956 they did so. He is survived by his two children, Charles "Lee" and Jeanie.
Services will be held Saturday, February 8 at 12 noon at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Cocoa with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Organ Fund at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 4 Church St., Cocoa FL 32922
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020