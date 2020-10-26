Charles W. Hansen Jr.
Palm Bay - My heart is broken as I reached the final Vow lasting 58 years with my beloved husband Charlie, Saturday morning! There are no words to express better, than the footprint he has left behind with his family.
Charles is survived by his wife Ruthann Hansen; four children; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Services will be at Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Rd, SE, Palm Bay on Thursday, October 29, 2020 starting with viewing 2-4 p.m. and service at 4 p.m. A celebration of life at a later date at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please do something special for one of your family members or one of your pets, in his honor. Condolences at afcfcare.com