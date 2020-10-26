1/1
Charles W. Hansen Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Hansen Jr.

Palm Bay - My heart is broken as I reached the final Vow lasting 58 years with my beloved husband Charlie, Saturday morning! There are no words to express better, than the footprint he has left behind with his family.

Charles is survived by his wife Ruthann Hansen; four children; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Services will be at Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Rd, SE, Palm Bay on Thursday, October 29, 2020 starting with viewing 2-4 p.m. and service at 4 p.m. A celebration of life at a later date at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, please do something special for one of your family members or one of your pets, in his honor. Condolences at afcfcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved