Charlotte Doris Malloy



Merritt Island - Charlotte Doris Malloy of Merritt Island, Fl. passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Charlotte was born on June 10, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA. to Charles and Florence (Stacey) DeBlase. Charlotte graduated from Germantown High School in 1947, and shortly thereafter, went to work in the Payroll department of Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Co. using an addressograph machine to process paychecks and mailings. Also, in 1947 Charlotte met her future husband, Water James Malloy. They were married on February 5, 1949 at St. Stephens Church in Philadelphia, PA. Charlotte, Walter and their first two children, James and Christine, moved to Brevard County FL. in 1952, so Walter could join the budding military space program. Charlotte was a full-time homemaker during this time, having her third child, Charles, in 1957. Charlotte and Walter ran a small plant nursery called the Bluebriar Nursery, as a side business, in the early 1960s in Eau Gallie, FL. Charlotte went to work for Sears and Roebuck in 1964 and remained with them until 1986, at which time Charlotte became Walter's full-time caregiver until his death in 1995. Charlotte was the owner/operator of Orchid Antiques located at Dusty Rose Antique Mall in Titusville. Charlotte was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Merritt Island, Florida. She enjoyed Bridge, Bingo, and hearing about local Florida history. She also dabbled in drawing, writing, stained glass and was a lover of all creatures, small and large, especially cats.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by three children, James (Clare) Malloy, Bushnell, FL., Christine (Carl) Stuart, Cocoa, FL., Charles (Cheryl) Malloy, Merritt Island, FL., and five grandchildren; Tamara (Richard) Lowrey, Ryan (Jifan) Malloy, Justin (Katie) Groom, Matthew Groom and Julia Groom; two great-grandchild Ada and Logan whom she truly loved and adored, as she did all her children and grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters; Annette Seydow, Minneapolis, MN., Joyce Dunn, Fowlerville, MI., Margaret (Mario) Gregorio, Philadelphia, PA.; and fifteen nieces and nephews.



A family graveside service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal on July 31, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on a later date. The family thanks the staff of Assisting Hands, Courtenay Springs Long Term Care Facility and St. Luke's Episcopal Church for their love and support.



In memory of Charlotte, donations may be made to the general fund of St. Luke's Episcopal Church at P.O. Box 541025, Merritt Island, FL 32954-1025.









