Cherry Catterton
Melbourne, FL - Cherry Dean McLeod Catterton, 81, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Palm Bay.
Cherry is survived by her daughter, Carlotta V. (David) Moon, brothers, Bobby and James McLeod; sister in law, Betty McLeod and nieces and nephews.
Cherry was predeceased by her husband, Frank Catterton.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Melbourne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to First United Methodist Church of Melbourne Mission Fund, Habitat for Humanity of Brevard or William Childs Hospice House. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.