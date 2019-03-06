Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
For more information about
Cheryl Mosley
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Life Event Center at Florida Memorial
5950 South US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Life Event Center at Florida Memorial
5950 South US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL
Melbourne - Cheryl Mosley, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Washington, D.C. and moved to Colorado, where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Colorado College, Summa Cum Laude and was member of Phi Beta Kappa. Cheryl was the owner of Mosley & Wallis title Services, Inc. She married local attorney, Curtis R. Mosley. Their beautiful love story lasted 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Dorothy Layton. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Curtis Mosley; sisters, Donna Layton and her husband Clayton James; Lynne Gowins and her husband Ed; brother, Jim Prescott and his wife Dot; nephew, Adam Sanders.

Cheryl's kind and gentle spirit will be missed by those who loved her and by those whose life she touched.

A Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm then a Celebration of Cheryl's Life on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Cheryl's name, would be appreciated.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 6, 2019
