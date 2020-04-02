Services
Chester E. Funkhouser


1955 - 2020
Chester E. Funkhouser Obituary
Chester E. Funkhouser

Indian River Shores - Chester E. Funkhouser of Vero Beach, FL passed away March 29, 2020. Born in New Market, VA on August 15, 1955, he resided in Vero Beach and Brevard County for the past 45 years. Anyone who met Chester always thought of him as a "Nice Guy". Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed the sea: boating, jet skiing, water skiing and scuba diving. He was also a serious fan of auto racing and star trek. Chester was a computer and electronic sales representative/repair technician in the 80s when he moved to Florida. For the past 25 years he was a licensed sales representative in the insurance and financial services field. Chester was preceded in death by his parents Calvin E. and Lucy Funkhouser and brother Cecil E. Funkhouser. He is survived by long-time partner Beth-Anne Fairchild, daughter Lucy (Tim) Funkhouser, brother Calvin E. (Deborah) Funkhouser, sister-in-law Bobbie Funkhouser, niece Caitlin, nephews Cory and Connor. A celebration of life will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation https://www.vnatc.com/foundation/waystodonate/. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
