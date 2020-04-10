Resources
Chris Fairey

Titusville - John Christopher Fairey, 73, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Chris was born in Camp Kilmer, NJ, graduated from GA Southern College, and started his career as an engineer at NASA in 1969. He served in many capacities while at KSC and ultimately retired as the Director of Spaceport Services in 2002.

Throughout his life, Chris was dedicated to the service of others. This theme was highlighted by his involvement in organizations like Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Honor Flight Network, First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, FIRST Robotics, and the Merritt Island Wildlife Association.

Chris enjoyed exercising, sailing, kayaking, genealogy, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his generous spirit, positive attitude, unwavering patience, faith in God, and unconditional love for his family.

Chris is survived by his sons, Chad and his wife Lisa, Craig and his wife Christine, grandchildren Jacob, Dylan, Aidan, Maddy and Nicholas, and siblings James Fairey and Kathy Fairey. He was preceded by his wife of 42 years, Glenda. Chris will be laid to rest with Glenda at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
