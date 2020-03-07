|
|
Chris Magnuson
On March 4, 2020 Chris Magnuson went to join his mother Margret Magnuson, father Ernest P Magnuson and sister Ann Magnuson in heaven. Chris was born in Glen Cove, NY on Feb 4, 1961 and was taken at the early age of 59 to become one of heaven's angels. His is survived by his daughter Ashley Magnuson and grandson Waylon Magnuson.
Chris had lived in Florida since 1976 and was a lifelong concrete finisher working for Leo's Concrete. He was a fun-loving guy, always outgoing and living life to the fullest. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the bass guitar in the band "G.O.D" that he formed along with his brother Jeff and close friend Ron. You could find him in dance clubs, he like to dance to alternative music. He always enjoyed having a good time with friends and family and was great at making people laugh. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed greatly.
Other survivors include his brother Warren Magnuson of Glen Head, N.Y., brother James Magnuson of Valley Stream, N.Y., sister Laurie Caira of Palm Bay, FL, and Jeffrey Magnuson of Palm bay FL; eight nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing or funeral service, but a celebration of his life will commence at a later date, to be determined.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020