Rockledge - Christine Adams Anderson passed away on May 26, 2020 at age 94. She was born on June 23, 1925 in Cleveland, North Carolina to Raymond and May Cline Adams. She grew up in rural North Carolina, and was the oldest of seven children. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert "Andy" Anderson, her sisters Anice Cargo and Janet McDaniel, and her brothers Dan Adams and Butch Adams. She was survived by what she called "the real treasures of her life", her daughter Carol and son-in-law Dave LeGoullon, her son Chip and daughter-in-law Judi Anderson, grandsons and wives Mark and Melanie, Andy and Marsha, and Chris and Samantha LeGoullon, granddaughters and husbands Jennifer and John Stasko, and Heather and David Schmidt. Great grandchildren include Anna, Major, Luke and Maya LeGoullon, Olivia, Cooper and Charlie Stasko, and Porter Schmidt. She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Wilhelm and Ann Arey, 18 nieces and nephews and several cousins. Chris enjoyed playing bridge where she made many friends, crossword puzzles, reading and traveling. She was an avid Tampa Bay Bucs and Rays fan. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, she volunteered at the Cape Canaveral Hospital, and was a member of the Cocoa Beach Boating Club and the Citizens Action Committee. Memorial Services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, to be scheduled at a later date. Pastor Jay Bergstresser and Chris's niece, Pastor Susan Bame will officiate. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Memorial Fund, 525 Minuteman Causeway, Cocoa Beach, Florida 32931, or Hospice of St. Francis, 1250-B Grunman Place, Titusville, FL 32870, will be appreciated. You may sign Christine's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com




Published in FloridaToday from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
